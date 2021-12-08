End of an era: Germany’s Merkel steps down after 16 years in Chancellor’s office

Angela Merkel was destined for history, from the moment she became the first female chancellor of Germany on November 22, 2005.

Over the next 16 years, she was lauded with expanding Germany’s prominence and influence, attempting to unite a fractious European Union, managing a number of crises and serving as a role model for women.

That near-record reign has now come to a close, with her departing office at the age of 67, to international acclaim and abiding popularity at home.

Merkel was a former scientist who grew up in communist East Germany, and was mentored by Helmut Kohl, who reunited Germany during his tenure from 1982 to 1998.