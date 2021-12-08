Final farewell to the supremo! India’s first Tri- services Chief Bipin Rawat confirmed dead

The first Tri-services Chief on India, Bipin Rawat has been confirmed dead in the tragic chopper crash that took place at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the news and expressed his anguish through his official handle.

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Bipin Rawat, who held the prestigious designation of being the first sitting Chief of Army Staff to be appointed to the top post, is one amongst his many accolades. Rawat became India’s first and only Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who assumed office on January 1, 2020. Before taking over as the CDS, he served as 57th Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as 27th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. Earlier General Bipin Rawat took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag. Before becoming the fourth officer from the Gorkha Brigade to becoming the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he was designated to the position of the Vice-Chief of Army Staff.

Rawat was born in Pauri, Uttarakhand. He went to Cambrian Hall School in Dehradun. He is also the alumnus of St. Edward’s School, Shimla. Later, he joined the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. Rawat was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ at the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1978. Moreover, he has completed an MPhil in Defence Studies as well as a diploma in Management and Computer Studies from Madras University.

In his four decades long service, Rawat has served as a Brigade Commander, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) Southern Command, General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing. The General commanded an Infantry Battalion the Line of Actual Control (LAC), an Infantry Division in the Kashmir Valley, and also a Multinational Brigade, in a Chapter VII mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) with the United Nations.

Also read: Army Chopper Crash: All you need to know about Mi-17V5 helicopter

Neutralising militancy in the Northeast is one of the most significant accomplishments of General Bipin Rawat’s decorated career in Indian Army and the 2015 cross-border operation into Myanmar in which the Indian Army successfully retaliated to an ambush by NSCN-K militants is the best embodiment of his excellence. He has also been an integral part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and has spearheaded a multinational brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also read: Army Chopper Crash: Fingers crossed for CDS General Rawat; Defence minister to address Parliament tomorrow

During his service, General Rawat has been adorned for gallantry and distinguished service with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) and the COAS Commendation on a couple of occasions. Gen Bipin Rawat is married to Madhulika Rawat who is the president of the Army Women Welfare Association. She was also accompanying Rawat and the CDS team during the crash.