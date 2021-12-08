Moto Edge S30 is all set to be launched on December 9

Motorola’s flagship smartphone Moto Edge S30 is all set to be launched on December 9th, with the Motorola Edge X30. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC has also been teased for the forthcoming smartphone. The Motorola Edge S30 was recently discovered with a listing from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) which revealed its battery capacity and charging specifications. The upcoming Motorola smartphone was also sighted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website, where it scored a decent score.

General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, Chen Jin announced the launch date on Weibo. The smartphone will be released with the Motorola Edge X30, which will be marketed as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the global market.

Chen Jin also stated in the post that the Motorola Edge S30 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, as previously rumoured. The General Manager also provided a screenshot of the smartphone’s AnTuTu benchmark scores of 858,852 points. However, the Weibo post did not include any other information on the smartphone. Motorola Edge X30 was reported to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.