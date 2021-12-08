Mumbai Police arrests woman with heroin worth Rs 1 crore

Mumbai: The police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a 24-year-old woman for alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 1 crore in south Mumbai. According to the police, the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC apprehended the accused Jamila Khatun Rahim Khan near the J J Hospital junction on Tuesday evening.

The accused woman attempted to flee on seeing the police, following which she was intercepted on suspicion, a police official said. At least 337 gm of heroin, valued at Rs 1 crore, was recovered from the accused, he added. The police suspect that Khan is involved in sale and purchase of drugs and may be part of a drug racket.