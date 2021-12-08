Oppo teases Retractable Smartphone Camera Technology 

On Twitter, Oppo teased a revolutionary retractable smartphone camera technology. The Chinese tech company posted a video showing a smartphone with a retractable/pop-up rear camera and a demonstration of how it would work. The camera module is also said to be water-resistant and sturdy. The announcement comes just days before Oppo Inno Day 2021, the company’s annual innovation showcase. Oppo is scheduled to demonstrate a variety of technological innovations and gadgets during the two-day event.

Oppo claims that its self-developed retractable camera is not as bothersome as pop-up cameras on other smartphones in a brief video uploaded on Twitter. The camera’s operation and functionality are also hinted at in the video. The camera module suggests that it will be equipped with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and a 50mm focal length lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera! ? Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The video shows a camera that emerges from the module — similar to those seen in point-and-shoot cameras — before returning to its original position. The camera seems to be water-resistant as water is sprayed on the camera. It should also be sturdy and able to withstand drops. While no information regarding the camera’s operation is available, it is expected to come with optical zoom capabilities.