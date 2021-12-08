Serena Williams, the seven-time champion, will not compete in the Australian Open.

Serena Williams confirmed the obvious news shortly after her name was removed from the Australian Open entry list: the seven-time champion will not compete in the season-opening major in January 2022.

Williams, who is 40 years old, has not played since withdrawing from her first-round match at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury, and her ranking has dropped to No. 41. She won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles championships at the 2017 Australian Open, but was defeated in straight sets in the semifinals this year by Naomi Osaka.

The Australian Open website announced on Wednesday that the seven-time women’s singles winner would not compete in Melbourne ‘following medical advice.’