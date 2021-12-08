Social Democrat leader Olaf Scholz elected as German chancellor

Berlin: Olaf Scholz elected as the new chancellor of Germany on Wednesday. He has ended the 16-year rule of Conservative Party under Angela Merkel.

Olaf Scholz is the leader of Social Democrat party (SPD) and he will lead a three-party alliance with the Greens and Free Democrats Party (FDP). SPD emerged as the largest party in general election held in September.

Scholz was the vice chancellor and finance minister in Angela Merkel’s government. He also served as labour minister. He got a majority of 395 votes in the lower house of German parliament.