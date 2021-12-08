‘The feeling hasn’t stopped’: Karan Johar ahead of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’ 20th anniversary

Karen Johar shed tears of joy as his biggest family drama ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’ approaches its 20th anniversary on December 14, 2021. It’s been 20 years since this family drama became everyone’s favourite, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor.

On Instagram a week before the anniversary, the filmmaker shared a special message for his second directorial project. Sharing a video, Karan wrote, ‘It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film released on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since’.

He further added, ‘I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course – the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time – it’s all about loving your…family’.

Last year, the Bollywood director discussed how some of the film’s characters had stood the test of time. The filmmaker specifically mentioned Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Poo/Pooja.

On the job front, Karan Johar is presently filming ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Kahani’ in Delhi, which stars Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh in the key roles.