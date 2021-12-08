Urvashi Rautela to be a panellist at Miss Universe 2021

Bollywood actress-model Urvashi Rautela is preparing to represent India at the world level once more. According to celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Urvashi Rautela will be this year’s judge at the Miss Universe 2021 contest, which will be held in Eilat, Israel.

On December 12, the actress will walk the ramp with the Indian flag to represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe pageant. Urvashi had already represented India in various competitions. She was named Miss Diva Universe 2015 and also competed in the Miss Universe 2015 competition, representing India.

The recent rumours have enthralled the admirers of the actress, who have expressed their delight in the comments section. Fans are congratulating her on social media and expressing their pride in her.

Also Read: ‘The feeling hasn’t stopped’: Karan Johar ahead of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’ 20th anniversary

Urvashi made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with ‘Singh Saab the Great’ and has since acted in films such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. She will be seen in Black Rose and Thiruttu Payale 2 in the near future.

On the other hand, Harnaaz Sandhu, a model and actress from Chandigarh, will represent India at the international beauty contest this year.