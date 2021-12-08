Uttarakhand announces 3-day mourning in state over General Rawat’s demise

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Government declared on Wednesday that the state will observe a three-day mourning from December 9th over the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

‘Chief Minister has declared three-day State mourning in Uttarkhand on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other Armed Forces personnel in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu earlier today’, Abhinav Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to Uttarakhand CM informed in a statement issued by Chief Minister’s Office.

The Indian Air Force confirmed today evening that the first Tri-services Chief in India, General Bipin Rawat and his wife, along with 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. General Rawat was heading towards the Sulur IAF Station to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Coonoor when the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed in a forested area in the Nilgiris district.

