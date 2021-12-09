Road accident near Idukki: Sabarimala pilgrims killed

Idukki: Two Sabarimala pilgrims died in an accident on Thursday at Peruvanthanam near Idukki, while assessing damage suffered by their vehicle from another incident. The deceased were identified as Adi Narayana Naidu (44) and Ishwarappa (42), both residents of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred when the duo was assessing the damage sustained by their tempo traveler van, which was involved in a minor accident near here, police said. As they were looking at the damage done, another speeding vehicle hit their vehicle from the rear side, which then hit them. Both of them were killed on the spot.

A case has been registered on the matter and investigation is on, they added.