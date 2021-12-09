Ankita Lokhande injures her leg ahead of wedding, advised bed rest

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently injured her leg and was ordered complete rest by doctors. The incident occurred a week ahead of the actress’s wedding with her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain. The wedding preparations are in full flow and everyone hopes Ankita to be back on her feet shortly.

The actress was taken to the hospital after spraining her leg on Tuesday. Doctors have recommended Ankita to stay in bed even though she had been discharged. Her close friend Mahesh Shetty shared, ‘Ankita and Vicky were rehearsing for their sangeet when she got injured. She is unwell and doctors are keeping a close eye but she has told her friends she will manage. Thankfully, there is no fracture’.

Ankita Lokhande and her partner Vicky Jain had been dating for a long, and rumours of the couple getting married started circulating a few months ago. The couple will get married at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Shraddha Arya, a close friend of the couple, revealed their wedding card a few days ago.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande is now starring alongside Shaheer Sheikh in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta 2.0.