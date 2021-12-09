Bhutan PM consoles the demise of CDS Gen Rawat

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Wednesday offered condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in a terrible helicopter crash in upper Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. He also prayed for India and the bereaved families on behalf of the Bhutanese people.

‘Heartaching to learn of helicopter crash in India, claiming 13 precious lives, including the Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and wife. The people of Bhutan and I offer prayers for India and the bereaved families. May you find the strength to see through the tragedy’, the PM tweeted.

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji also offered condolences in a separate tweet, calling it a ‘huge loss to India and the military’.

General Rawat, a counterinsurgency veteran, has served in some of the most challenging environments, including the northern and eastern commands. In December 1978, CDS Rawat became a member of the Indian Army. From January 2017 until December 2019, he served as the Chief of the Army Staff.