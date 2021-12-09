Brazilian football legend Pele hospitalised for colon tumor treatment

Brazilian soccer hero, Pele was admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on Wednesday for treatment of a colon tumour. He is in stable health and would be discharged in the coming days, the hospital stated.

In September, the 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner had a surgery to remove a colon tumour and spent over a month in the hospital. At the time, the hospital said that he would require chemotherapy. As per a medical statement dated Wednesday, Pele’s therapy is currently continuing.

Last month, the soccer icon wrote on Twitter that he was ‘fine’ and feeling better ‘every day’.