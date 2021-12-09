DH Latest NewsDH NEWSRajasthanLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Car-truck collision on Jaipur highway; 3 family members killed

Dec 9, 2021, 09:50 pm IST

 

Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Jaipur district, Rajasthan, on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Bhargav (69), his wife Ranjana Bhargav (65), and sister Sushmita Bhargav, who hailed from Sardarshahar in Churu district.

 

The incident occurred in Dudu area while the deceased were travelling from Ajmer to Jaipur, as the car rammed into a stationary truck on the highway. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead.

