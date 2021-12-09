Cybercrimes against children increased sharply in 2020: IT ministry to Parliament

Cybercrime against minors in India grew dramatically in 2020 over the previous year, as per the latest statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the information technology ministry informed Parliament in a written reply on Wednesday.

‘With the expansion of the internet and more and more Indians coming online, incidents of cybercrimes including crimes against children online are increasing’, the IT ministry said.

According to the ministry, 306 cybercrimes against children were documented in 2019, compared to 1,102 incidents last year. The IT ministry stated that the government is committed to policies and actions to ensure safe internet use, citing measures such as Section 67B of the Information Technology Act of 2000, which allows for harsh penalties for publishing, transmitting, or viewing objectionable content relating to children.

The IT ministry also informed Parliament on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, which allows individuals to report cybercrime incidents, with an emphasis on online crimes against women and children.

According to NCRB statistics from 2020, Uttar Pradesh had the most internet offences against children, with 170, followed by Karnataka (144), Maharashtra (137), Kerala (107), and Odisha (71).