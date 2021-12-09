Deputy Prime Minister of Australia tests Covid-19 positive in Washington

Washington: Barnaby Joyce, the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia has tested positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC. Joyce reached the United States on Tuesday after a visit to Britain.

Barnaby Joyce had been vaccinated against Covid-19 and he had taken the test after experiencing mild symptoms. Barnaby Joyce is under self-isolation. The remaining members of his delegation have tested negative.

Meanwhile, 8 new Omicron cases were reported in New South Wales in Australia. Thus the overall Omicron cases surged to 42.