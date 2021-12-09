Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes foreign currency valued at Rs 1.42 crore

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized foreign currency valued at Rs 1.42 crore from a passenger at Mumbai international airport. The accused is identified as Karan Singh he arrived Mumbai airport from Jodhpur and was going to Dubai.

The DRI officials searched his baggage after getting a specific tip-off and recovered US dollars, Euro, Saudi riyals and Japanese yen. DRI also arrested Lekhraj Mewara who gave the foreign currency to Karan Singh. Both were charged under Customs Act and remanded in judicial custody.