Dubai based airline announces services to more destinations

Dubai: Dubai based air carrier, FlyDubai announced new passenger flight services to Pakistan. FlyDubai has signed interline agreement with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for this.

As per the agreement, PIA will sell seats beyond Dubai to nine destinations on the FlyDubai network. The destinations are Almaty, Bahrain, Baku, Baghdad, Istanbul, Kuwait, Mashhad, Moscow and Najaf. FlyDubai will sell seats on PIA’s flights between Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

FlyDubai started operating to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. At present, it operates flights to Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.