Etihad Airways issues advisory for passengers

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has issued an advisory for passengers. The Abu Dhabi based air carrier urged all passengers to use its new early check-in facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport to avoid queues. The airline also offered 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles for the passengers for using the new facility.

The national air carrier of Abu Dhabi said that passengers can use Etihad’s early check-in facility to check-in from 24 hours up to 8 hours before their flight. The early check-in desk is open from 9am to 4am, seven days a week, and is located at Skypark Plaza level three. Passengers using this facility will receive two hours of free parking at Skypark.

It also announced that the check-in facility for non-US flights will open four hours before departure nd will close one hour before departure and for US flights it will be two hours before departure.