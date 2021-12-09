Extreme use of ‘obscene and filthy language’: Kerala HC issues notice to makers of Churuli

Kochi: The Kerala High Court issued a notice against the filmmakers of the Malayalam movie ‘Churuli’ after admitting a writ petition, for the excessive use of abusive and filthy language. The movie directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was released on OTT platform SonyLiv, on November 19th 2021.

‘Even though the movie is capable of evoking a sense of curiosity and mystery in the minds of the audience, there is an overdose of foul language. It contains obscene and filthy language which are opposed to public morality and tranquillity’, the petition read. The advocate also accused that the movie has used words and phrases that outrages the modesty of women and children equally, making the viewers irritated and distressed. The petitioner has further highlighted that due to the lockdown imposed and shutdown of theatres, families are depending on OTT platforms for watching movies on a large scale. ‘The movie is not suitable for families and children. More than exposure to this type of filthy language and explicit content, children, especially teenagers, could emulate deviant behaviour’, the petition pointed out.

Based on this, a portion of ‘Churuli’ movie was played in the courtroom on Thursday. Justice N Nagaresh issued a notice to the director, producers, Central Board of Film Certification, the Managing Director of Sony Pictures and lead actors of the movie and observed that the dialogues presented in the movie were ‘atrocious in nature’. The High Court also demanded a plea seeking the removal of the movie from OTT platforms. The petitioner has also requested the court to investigate how the movie passed the CBFC certification despite being against its rules and regulations.