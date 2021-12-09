Final moments of chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat before it crashed: Video

Ooty: A video of the final moments of the Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and 13 others were released by news agency ANI. ANI updated that the video was shot by locals in the area. In the video the chopper can be seen vanishing into the mist.

Also Read: General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika to be cremated on Friday in Delhi

The Indian Air Force Mi 17 V5 chopper crashed near the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel lost their lives in the accident. Group Captain Varun Singh has survived the accident and is under treatment.

#WATCH | Final moments of Mi-17 chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others before it crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu yesterday (Video Source: Locals present near accident spot) pic.twitter.com/jzdf0lGU5L — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Those who lost their lives in the crash were: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat (CDS Bipin Rawat’s wife), Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh, Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Hav Satpal, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitender, L/Nk Vivek, L/Nk S Teja.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Bodies of those who died in the military chopper crash brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/IaqlYwE3EX — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

CDS Rawat and his wife will be cremated at Delhi Cantt on Friday.