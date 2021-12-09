‘Historic victory’: Punjab CM Channi congratulates farmers after the end of protests

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi congratulated the farmers on Thursday, after the end of their agitation against the Centre on three farm laws and various other farmer issues, terming it a ‘historic victory’ for democracy.

‘Warmest congratulations to all for historic triumph of the farmers’ movement & coercing Centre Govt. to accept all demands of #farmers. The year-long protest signifies a historic victory for our democracy. It is vital to remember martyrs who laid their lives during this struggle’, Channi tweeted.

Farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, announced on Wednesday that they are suspending their year-long agitation and would vacate the protest sites on December 11. The news comes just hours after the government sent a letter to farm unions accepting their demands, which included the dismissal of all agitation-related cases, compensation for the families of farmers killed during the movement against the controversial agriculture laws, and the continuation of the current Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy, among other things.