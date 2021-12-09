India excludes one country from the ‘at-risk’ list

Singapore: The Union government removed Singapore from the list of ‘at-risk’ countries on Thursday. As per the new list issued by the Union government, countries included in the list are United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Israel.

All passengers coming from countries ‘at risk’ have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing post-arrival. If tested negative they must undergo home quarantine for 7 days. They have to take a test on the eighth day and self-isolate for 7 days.

If tested positive on arrival, the samples will be sent for genome testing and the patients will be admitted to a Covid-19 care facility. They will be treated as per the standard Covid protocol and discharged at the discretion of the physician if the genomic testing is negative for the Omicron variant.