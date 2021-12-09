Instagram to bring back chronological feed option in 2022

In 2016, Instagram added an algorithmic feed on its platform. Since then, many Instagram users have demanded a more straightforward feed, one that displays posts in chronological order. Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri recently said that the firm will bring back chronological feed in 2022, granting the users’ wishes.

Mosseri made the statement while testifying before a Senate panel regarding kid safety on the photo and video-sharing app. The hearing was called after whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that the firm was aware that the software was ‘toxic’ to teens. Mosseri stated before the subcommittee that Instagram is working on a version of a chronological feed that would be released next year. Instagram later verified the news on Twitter in a series of tweets.

‘We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order’, Instagram wrote in a post.

‘We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them — not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year’, the firm added.

Mosseri and others at Instagram appear to have changed their minds, and they aim to provide users with the choice of having their feeds arranged algorithmically or chronologically. The function is likely to come in the first quarter of next year.