Minimum salary raised to Rs 23,000; KSRTC announces new reforms

Thiruvananthapuram: The dispute on salary updation in KSRTC comes to an end with the declaration to implement an increase equal to the salary scale of government employees. With this, KSRTC employees’ minimum salary rose to Rs 23,000. Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju announced that since K-Swift is a policy matter of LDF, it will be implemented and the liability from this revision will be faced later.

The decision was taken after a three-hour discussion between Transport Minister and employees’ unions. The minimum basic salary of Rs 23,000 was recommended by the Eleventh Pay Commission and there will be eleven pay scales. Lowest HRA will be Rs 1,200. Those who retire after June will be paid the arrears when the economy improves. The revised pay scale for employees will come into effect from January 2022.

For those over 45 years of age will be able to take a five-year leave with 50% pay. A new cadre of driver cum conductor will be implemented for interstate services and crew change will be implemented for services over 500 km. The government also said it will discuss the pension increase and the duty reform after taking legal advice.