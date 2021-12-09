New Chromebook Model coming from Asus on Dec 14

Asus will launch military-grade durable Chromebooks in the Indian market on December 13. The Taiwanese tech giant also planning to introduce new laptops for creators at a virtual launch event on December 14. For the Chromebook launch, Asus says it has partnered with Flipkart, but there is no information on the creator series. The Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 laptop was released in August as a 2-in-1 choice for students. It has US military-grade ruggedness and can resist a drop from a classroom desk, according to the manufacturer.

As per the company tweet, the new Chromebook is geared for portability and will feature military-grade durability. The laptop is touted to have powerful performance and long battery life and will be available on Flipkart at 12 p.m. on December 13th.