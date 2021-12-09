One injured in a mysterious explosion at Delhi’s Rohini Court

New Delhi: One person was injured in a mysterious explosion that took place in Rohini Court in New Delhi on Thursday morning. As per reports, a laptop in the court exploded. Proceedings in the court have been suspended.

Fire service official said that they received information about the explosion at 10.40 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Earlier on September 24, a notorious criminal Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was shot dead in a courtroom by two assailants dressed as lawyers in the Rohini Court.