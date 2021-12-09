OnePlus to introduce OnePlus Pad in India

The OnePlus Pad is said to be in the works, with a release date set for the first part of next year. This will be the company’s first foray into the tablet market. OnePlus has already expanded beyond smartphones, launching a line of smart TVs, audio products such as truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and wireless headphones, and a wearable device, the OnePlus Watch. According to this fresh leak, OnePlus is preparing to introduce its first tablet.

The OnePlus Pad tablet may come to India in the first half of 2022, according to 91Mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma. According to Sharma, China may receive numerous models, but India is likely to receive only one. Furthermore, the insider claims that the OnePlus Pad will not be released alongside the OnePlus 10 series.