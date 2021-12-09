Police seize 223 kilograms ganja

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) seized 233 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 23 lakh. Three people have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The CID officials intercepted a Tata Goods vehicle near Dhulagarh Toll Plaza in Howrah district on Wednesday after getting a specific input about the smuggling of ganja and recovered the drug from the vehicle. The drug was being illegally transported from Balibiri, in Odisha to Nadia District in West Bengal.

Police registered a case under sections 20, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused.