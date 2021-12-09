Prime Minister extends greetings on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. The senior Congress leader turned 75 today.

‘Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health’, the Prime Minister tweeted this morning.

Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also tweeted Birthday wishes for her. ‘Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life’, the Union minister tweeted.

Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 9, 2021

However, the Congress leader has appealed to party workers not to celebrate her birthday in the wake of the demise of Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday. Notably, Sonia Gandhi did not celebrate her birthday last year also to extend support to the farmers’ protest against the farm laws and because of the Covid-19 situation in the country.