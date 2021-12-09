Protest over! Farmers to return home

Farmers protesting the farm laws and other related concerns on the outskirts of the national capital have chosen to call off their rallies on Thursday, shortly after the Centre agreed to their requests.

Farmers’ organisations have indicated that after abandoning the Singhu border, the epicentre of the 14-month-long protests near Delhi, on Saturday (December 11), the protesters will return home before offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 13.

The news comes just hours after the government sent a letter to farm unions accepting their demands, which included the dismissal of all agitation-related cases, compensation for the families of farmers killed during the movement against the controversial agriculture laws, and the continuation of the current Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy, among other things.