24 Idukki tribal youths expelled for eating beef; Special branch initiates investigation

Thiruvananthapuram: Three tribal hamlets in Marayoor Panchayat in Idukki allegedly ordered a social expulsion of 24 youth after they reportedly consumed beef, which is traditionally considered to be a taboo among the tribesmen. The special branch of Kerala Police has started an investigation after the incident came to light through a few political activists. Those who have been expelled have reportedly eaten beef from the hotels in and around the area.

‘We are not allowed to return to our houses and since we fear that if any of our family members support us, they might also get punished. So we are not returning to our homes’, a ‘punished’ man said.Few of the exiled members attempted suicide after the boycott order, Malayala Manorama reported.

The ban was imposed for 24 youths from Marayoor Periyakudi, Kammalam Kudi, Vengapara, Nellipattikudi, Kuthukal and Kavakutty settlements. The tribal settlements continue to observe their traditional ways of living and the head of the community (Mooppan) makes the decisions. Meanwhile, the state tribal department and other agencies in Kerala have also started looking into the matter.