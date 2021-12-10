Aryan Khan seeking waiver from appearing before NCB every week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan applied for a waiver from having to report to the Narcotics Control Bureau office every Friday to mark his attendance to the Bombay high court on Friday. The bail requirement that he should appear before NCB’s Mumbai office could be removed now that the cruise drugs case in which he was detained has been transferred to the NCB’s special investigative team, according to the request. The case is adjourned till next week.

According to the application, he must be accompanied by police officers whenever he enters the NCB headquarters in this city because of the waiting paparazzi outside.

Following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, the NCB detained Aryan Khan on October 3 on allegations of alleged drug possession, use, and sale/purchase. On October 28, the high court granted him bail. He was also subjected to 14 requirements issued by the high court. He was required to appear before the NCB every Friday as part of his bail conditions. Apart from that, he is not permitted to leave Mumbai without informing the agency, and he is not permitted to leave India without first obtaining permission from the special NDPS court.