Bandipora Terrorists attack; 2 cops dead

Terrorists attacked a police squad in Bandipora, north Kashmir, on Friday, and two policemen died as a result of their injuries. The cops have surrounded the location and sealed it off.

Terrorists opened fire on a police team in Bandipora’s Gulshan Chowk, killing Constables Mohd Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad.

Last month, in a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Bandipora’s Sumbal, another attack on security troops occurred. The grenade, however, did not inflict any harm because it missed its intended target, according to CRPF soldiers. Earlier in October, the district was also on the scene of a grenade attack that injured six civilians, including a woman.