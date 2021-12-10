Banks in UAE to operate 6 days a week

Abu Dhabi: The banks in the UAE will remain open for six days in a week, including Friday. The Central Bank of UAE has instructed this. All banks must provide services to the customers at least five hours a day for six days. The new rule will come into force from January 1,2022.

The Central Bank of UAE informed that banks can decide the working hours in accordance with the new law.

Earlier the UAE government had revised the workweek timings for government employees. According to the new order issued by the government, all government employees will get two-and-a-half days off every week. All government employees will be working on Fridays till 12 pm and will get the rest of the day off. Saturdays and Sundays will be off days.