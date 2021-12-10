General Rawat, wife cremated with full military honours, daughters perform funeral rites

New Delhi: India’s top General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the national capital’s Brar Square Crematorium. General Rawat was given a 17 gun salute, as per protocol laid down by the Armed forces. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites.

Military personnel drawn from all the three services marched towards the streets as drummers played along in tribute to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. Decked with flowers, and accompanied by dozens of civilians shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and waving the national flag, the gun carriage carrying the bodies drove slowly through the city before reaching Delhi Cantonment.

#WATCH | Delhi: #CDSGeneralBipinRawat laid to final rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites. pic.twitter.com/uTECZlIhI0 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday, and paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. Senior officials including Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy, defence attaches of various countries, Ambassador of France in India Emmanuel Lenain and British High Commissioner Alex Ellis also paid their tributes. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Rawat, BJP chief JP Nadda and DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi were among those who laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the CDS Rawat and his wife.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife were among 13 killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, and sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington. The Centre has ordered a ‘tri service’ inquiry into the accident. The inquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.