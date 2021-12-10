General Rawat’s funeral today, India to pay final respect

The funeral of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, who died in a horrific air crash this week, will take place today (Friday).

People will be able to pay their respects to this exceptional commander who perished along with his wife and 11 other armed force members in the military chopper crash near Coonoor on Wednesday.

The bodies of General Rawat and his wife Madhulika will be kept at their Kamaraj Marg mansion from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the general public to pay their final respects, according to reports released by news agency PTI.