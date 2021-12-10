Goa Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises 30% reservation for women in jobs

Aquem: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday promised 30% reservation for women in jobs, if Congress party gets elected to power in Goa. The announcement was made by the Congress leader aiming to woo the women voters in the state and to consolidate the party’s vote bank, at a women convention ‘Priyadarshini’ in Aquem.

Addressing the campaign , Priyanka said, ‘Goa is a known tourism destination. Tourists from across the world come to Goa. However, during the pandemic, the state government did not assist the people involved in the tourism sector. The Congress party would reserve 30% employment for women if Congress party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls in Goa’, Priyanka said.

Lashing out against the BJP government over the surge in cases of crimes against women, the Congress leader said, ‘Ever since the BJP government came to power, the crime rate against women is on the surge. If a case of sexual assault against women is reported, the BJP questions and blames the victim. She added that if Congress gains power, it would set up a police station in every taluk in Goa and deploy the maximum number of women officials in the police station.’ She also stated that Congress would provide Rs 1 lakh to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the country.

The party General Secretary further assured to solve issues like water scarcity and unemployment in Goa. Priyanka also visited Morpirla village where she held interactive sessions with tribal women, during her day-long tour to the state to launch the Party’s poll campaigns. She also joined the tribal women while performing their traditional dance.