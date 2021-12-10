Gujarat man arrested for derogatory remarks on CDS General Bipin Rawat

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell detained a 44-year-old man in Gujarat on Thursday for reportedly making insulting remarks on his Facebook page over the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

The police confirmed that he was arrested for past posts that were also insulting in nature and were only discovered after the new statements surfaced.

According to a report from the Cyber Crime Cell, the accused, Shivabhai Ram, is a resident of Bherai village in Rajula taluka in Gujarat’s Amreli district.

The report, however, made no mention of his alleged words against Gen Rawat, who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu alongside 12 others on Wednesday.

Ram was arrested for earlier statements on his Facebook page ‘Shivabhai Ahir’ in which he made insulting remarks about Hindu deities as well as elected leaders, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Jitendra Yadav.