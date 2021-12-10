India evacuates 104 refugees from Afghanistan

Kabul: India evacuated 104 people from Kabul on Friday in a special chartered flight. 10 Indian nationals and 94 Afghanistan refugees including 9 children were evacuated under the ‘operation Devi Shakti’. The Union government launched ‘operation Devi Shakti’ as Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August.

’10 Indians and 94 Afghan nationals including members of the Hindu-Sikh minority community arrived in New Delhi in a special Kam Air flight under ‘operation Devi Shakti’. Among the evacuees are 9 children, including 3 infants’, said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures including Ramayan, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita from the ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir in Kabul were also brought to India on the same flight.

The flight will return to Afghanistan with 90 Afghan nationals stranded in India and some medical supplies.