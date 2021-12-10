Jordan reports its first two cases of omicron variant

The Jordanian Ministry of Health stated on Thursday that it has identified the country’s first two instances of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

According to the health ministry’s announcement, the first patient is a Jordanian national who recently returned from South Africa and is being quarantined in a hotel in Jordan’s capital, Amman.

The second example, is a Jordanian resident who has not recently left the country, raising concerns that the omicron form is spreading inside the kingdom’s populations. The second person is likewise being quarantined in an Amman hotel.