Mahua Moitra gets slammed by Mamata Banerjee in party meeting; Video tops trending

New Delhi: A video of a Trinamool Congress meeting where the party chief Mamata Banerjee appears to sternly address her party MP Mahua Moitra has hit the trending list on social media. Reportedly, the Bengal Chief Minister was upset about infighting ahead of civic polls and used what was an administrative review meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia district to send out a message. Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar, was on stage with the Chief Minister.

‘Mahua, let me give a clear message here. I don’t need to see who is against whom, but when there is an election, the party will decide who will fight and who will not. So, there should not be any disagreement here, Mamata Banerjee told her district leaders in the middle of an administrative meeting held by the state government. ‘I am telling you, everyone should work together’, she asserted. The video shows Mahua Moitra nodding silently.

Mahua Moitra has become a trending topic on several social media platforms recently, after the video went viral. While some have taken swipes at Mahua Moitra over what appears to be a public reprimand, others have come out in her support, accusing Mamata Banerjee of ‘humiliating’ one of her most articulate and strong party leaders.

In the same video, Mamata Banerjee also questions another party leader about videos posted on YouTube of a protest by a rival faction that accused him of corruption in a housing scheme. ‘I know who is behind this game. It was set up and planted in the media. I have cross-checked it through the CID (Criminal Investigation Department)’, she said.

Mahua Moitra was the party’s in-charge in Nadia, where the Trinamool’s performance was not as spectacular as in the rest of Bengal. Of 17 seats in the district, nine were won by the BJP. According to party leaders, factionalism has been a big factor in the Trinamool’s weak show in Nadia.