Odisha: 15 cops injured, eight police vans vandalized, scuffle with BJP protestors

When BJP supporters clashed with police officers during the BJP Yuva Morcha’s ‘Assembly gherao’ protest on Thursday over the Kalahandi lady teacher’s kidnap and murder case, at least 15 police officers, numerous protestors, and several journalists were hurt, and eight police vans were vandalised.

When they attempted to break the barricade to access the Assembly buildings, police deployed the baton at M G Road to disperse the BJP youth wing gathering, which began outside the party’s state headquarters near Ram Mandir.

When the saffron party activists threw stones at police trucks parked near the demonstration site, officers said they had no choice but use the lathi.