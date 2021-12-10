Police bust fake arms licence racket, 6 arrested

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal police busted a fake arms licence racket and arrested six people from Burdwan and North 24 Parganas districts. The officials also recovered 36 fake seals of different officials of West Bengal and other states, 5 fake arms licences and 5 arms and ammunition from the accused.

The Special Operation Group of CID carried out raids and arrested the accused after getting specific information about the racket. A case has been registered under Sections 419/468/471/472/ 473/120B of the IPC and 25(i)(8) of the Arms Act.