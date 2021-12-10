Sameer Wankhede, wife file suit against Google, Twitter, Facebook

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar lodged a suit against Google, Twitter and Facebook at the Dindoshi court, alleging that the platforms are being used to spread misinformation against them.

In an affidavit filed, the couple sought an order from the civil court to permanently block the accounts that are allegedly spreading misinformation and malicious content and bring down the defamatory content. The matter is scheduled to be heard on December 17.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bombay High Court issued notice to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik with regard to the statements against the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede’s family. The High Court also asked the NCP leader to file an affidavit on why action should not be taken against him for ‘wilfully breaching’ its earlier orders, with regard to the statements against Dnyandev Wankhede and his family despite giving an undertaking in court that he won’t do it. Malik in November gave an undertaking before a division bench of Bombay High Court that he would not tweet against Sameer Wankhede till the court hears the matter next.