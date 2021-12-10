SBI internet banking, YONO app, won’t be available for five hours on Saturday

Mumbai: The State Bank of India said that its internet banking and YONO, INB, Yono Lite, Yono Business, and UPI will not be functioning for five hours on December 11. The services are suspended for a technical upgrade. The services will be suspended from 11:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

‘We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.” It further said ” We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on 11th Dec 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/ Yono / Yono Lite / Yono Business / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us’, tweeted SBI.

SBI had stopped banking services due to maintenance work in July and in August. More than 250 million people use the internet banking, YONO and UPI services of SBI.