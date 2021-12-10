You can earn Rs 10 lakhs if you have these Rs 10, Rs 5 coins

New Delhi: Old coins and notes are auctioned in several online retail platforms. People interested in collecting these are ready to pay any amount for rare old coins and notes.

Indian coins of Rs 5 and 10 are also with a photo of Vaishno Devi is auctioned for lakhs of rupees. These coins were released in 2002.

How to sell old notes and coins:

Take a clear picture of the currency you want to sell. Upload on eBay, Quickr or OLX.

The company will feature your advertisement.

Interested people, who want to buy old notes and coins will contact you upon the releasing of the advertisement.

You can the negotiate and fix your deal.