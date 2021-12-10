YouTuber Maridhas charged for controversial tweet on Chopper crash

YouTuber Maridhas was detained by Madhurai cyber crime police on Thursday for a controversial tweet about the Coonoor chopper disaster on Wednesday, which killed the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

Maridhas inquired if Tamil Nadu was ‘becoming into Kashmir’ under the DMK rule in a tweet that he later deleted. In the tweet, he said that there was a risk of a conspiracy forming when those who were disloyal to the country came together and that separatist forces had to be stopped, which appeared to infer foul play in Wednesday’s tragedy.

Madurai police went to Maridhas’ residence in K Pudur’s Surya Nagar to question him, but BJP members gathered at the scene and refused to let police keep him. After some difficulty, police transported him to the K Pudur police station, where BJP cadres staged another protest. Deputy Commissioners TK Rajasekaran and Thangadurai were dispatched to the scene to calm things down. Maridhas was charged with cybercrime under Sections 153 (a), 504, 505 (ii), and 505 (i)(b) of the Indian Penal Code.