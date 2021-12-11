20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Johny Lever recreates funny scene with son

Bollywood film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ directed by Karan Johar, will celebrate its 20th anniversary on December 14. In honour of the film’s 20th anniversary, Johnny Lever and his son Jesse Lever recreated one of the most memorable sequences from the family drama in which they appeared.

The father-son duo recreated a scene in which Hrithik Roshan’s charming character ‘Rohan’ approaches Johny Lever and Himani Shivpuri to enquire about the whereabouts of his older brother ‘Rahul’, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the video on Instagram, Johnny Lever wrote, ’20 years ago we shot this special scene with @jesse_lever @hrithikroshan @himanishivpuri from #kabhikhushikabhigham Congratulations to @karanjohar Ji & the entire team!’

Jesse Lever also took to his Instagram handle and added that the sequence will always be significant to him since it was the first time he shared screen space with his father.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released on December 14, 2001. It had a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film’s music, dialogues, and monologues have grown in popularity among internet users over time.